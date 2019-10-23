The Rookie Reporter and the Killer

Reporting on homicides in Kern County is a routine occurrence for journalist Olivia LaVoice. She’s worked at KGET TV-17 in Bakersfield for four years. In Kern County, bizarre and gruesome murders happen often, so often that it takes a lot for a case to stand out to anyone: cops, reporters and the general public alike.

But one case is the exception.

Yvette Pena was a 36-year-old mother of six, down on her luck and living in a motel when Jaime Osuna tortured and killed her. The details that emerged were gut-wrenching.

As the years passed, the case faded from the spotlight. In 2015, reporter Olivia LaVoice

In March 2017, the trial was finally scheduled to begin for one of Bakersfield’s most evil killers. The Friday before his Monday court date, Olivia LaVoice sent a jailhouse interview request, expecting the usual “no” selection.

But the reply came back with a yes.

It would be the first in a series of shockingly unexpected moments. The interview, the trial, the aftermath, and now, another murder. The series of twists has been a personal struggle for LaVoice, as she juggles the need to uncover the truth with her concern that this is the attention this killer craves.

Despite the many sleepless nights, she continues for one reason: there are still questions that need to be answered. How could Osuna commit a brutal murder yet again-after admitting on camera he’d never stop killing? Were there others before Yvette Pena? Then there is the biggest mystery of them all. What makes a person capable of such evil?