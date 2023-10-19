California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) will be making a surprise visit to Israel on Friday prior to embarking on his climate-focused trip to China, his office announced on Thursday.

“The governor adjusted his planned international trip and will briefly visit Israel ahead of going to China,” Erin Mellon, director of communications for his office, said in a statement.

“While in Israel, the governor will meet with those impacted by the violence,” Mellon added.

Newsom is set to land in Israel on Friday and depart later the same day. Meanwhile, the state of California will also be shipping some medical supplies to the region.

The governor will still be traveling next week to China, where he intends to explore potential climate partnerships, strengthen economic initiatives and encourage cultural exchanges.

Further details about his specific plans and whereabouts in Israel were not yet available at this time.