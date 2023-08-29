California Attorney General Rob Bonta speaks at a news conference at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., on Feb. 23, 2022.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta (D) is suing a state school district after it implemented a policy that requires employees to inform parents if a student wants to change their gender identity.

The top state law enforcement officer announced Monday that his office is suing to stop the rule adopted by the Chino Valley Unified School District School Board over the summer, labeling it as a “forced outing policy.”

“We’re in court challenging Chino Valley Unified’s forced outing policy for wrongfully and unconstitutionally discriminating against and violating the privacy rights of LGBTQ+ students,” Bonta said.

“The forced outing policy wrongfully endangers the physical, mental, and emotional well-being of non-conforming students who lack an accepting environment in the classroom and at home,” he added. “Our message to Chino Valley Unified and all school districts in California is loud and clear: We will never stop fighting for the civil rights of LGBTQ+ students.”

Multiple other school districts around Chino Valley have also either adopted or are considering adopting a similar policy for transgender students. Some areas in California elected conservative school boards after COVID-19, putting them at odds with the liberal government in the state.

Bonta is arguing the policy violates the state’s equal protection clause, its education and government code and the constitutional right to privacy.

The statement from the attorney general’s office also says it believes the school board adopted the policy “to create and harbor animosity, discrimination, and prejudice towards transgender and gender-nonconforming students.”

