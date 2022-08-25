The Hill - CA Politics

Skip to content
KGET 17
Bakersfield
88°
Bakersfield
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Hot Link
Local News
Sunrise Interviews
Hispanic Heritage Month
Coronavirus
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Water Watchers
KGET Podcasts
Crime Watch
Election Connection
Politics
Politics from The Hill
Business News
State News
National News
World News
Automotive News
BorderReport.com
Video Center
Press Releases
Top Stories
Resources to help local moms with their breastfeeding …
Video
Susie Abromeit deeply committed to ‘Love in Bloom’
Redacted Mar-a-Lago search affidavit unsealed
Video
Bakersfield doctor accused of negligence in treatment …
Weather
Bakersfield Weather Forecast
Kevin’s Sunrise Adventures
Dog Walk Forecast
Kevin’s Golden Smiles
Clima – Telemundo Weather
Weather Snapshots
Closings & Delays
Sports
BC Football
Local Sports
FFX
NFL
NFL Draft
Top Stories
Sue Bird’s eye for game helped define her success …
Top Stories
Keselowski, 14 others vying for last 2 NASCAR playoff …
Top Stories
Almost a third of NFL teams have changed quarterbacks …
Wild MLB debut by Yankees’ Weissert; HBPs on 1st …
FFX: South travels to Porterville to kickoff Week …
Video
Mills throws TD pass, Texas beat 49ers 17-0 to end …
Features
Homicide Tracker
Water Watchers
Kern County In Depth
Most Wanted
Sunrise Recipes
Where Are The Boys
Fentanyl: The Counterfeit Killer
Thousand Faces Podcast
Pedestrian Safety
Sober Reality
See all KGET Features…
BestReviews Daily Deals
Traffic
Highway 99 near Pacheco Road
Rosedale Highway at Mohawk Street
Downtown at Adventist Health
Tehachapi at Adventist Health
KGET Roof Cam
KGET Tower Cam
Gas Tracker
Community
Clear the Shelters
Calendar
Compassion Corner
Contests
Pop Kern
Rick’s Reviews
Pet of the Week
Wellness Wednesday
Pool Safely
Medical Updates
Cancer Updates
Valley Baptist Church
VBF Church
Disaster Preparedness
Get Local
Studio 17 Live
Kern Ag Week
Kern Energy
Job Corner
Pros Who Know
Job Corner
About Us
Telemundo Valle Central
Meet the Team
Contact Information
KGET News Apps
Email Newsletters
KGET TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
The CW Bakersfield
About BestReviews
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Please enter a search term.
The Hill - CA Politics
Newsom donates $100K to DeSantis opponent Crist
Top The Hill - CA Politics Headlines
Newsom vetoes safe injection site pilot program in …
California advances bill limiting use of hip-hop …
California’s ‘privilege’-based curricula are at odds …