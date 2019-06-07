Test page – gallery and slideshow

Test Category
Posted: / Updated:
  • Pete Buttigieg
    Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg speaks during the African American Leadership Summit Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • FILE – In this Tuesday, June 4, 2019, file photo, Gennady Golovkin, of Kazakhstan, boxes during a workout in New York. Golovkin faces Steve Rolls, of Canada, in a middleweight bout on Saturday in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
  • Exercise rider Jose Mejia rides Bourbon War during a workout at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y., Friday, June 7, 2019. The 151st Belmont Stakes horse race will be run on Saturday, June 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
  • Ruth Bader Ginsburg
    FILE – In this Nov. 30, 2018 file photo, Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg sits with fellow Supreme Court justices for a group portrait at the Supreme Court Building in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
  • FILE – In this Monday, Nov. 26, 2018 file photo, Samuel Little, who often went by the name Samuel McDowell, leaves the Ector County Courthouse after attending a pre-trial hearing in Odessa, Texas. A Texas prosecutor says investigators have linked more than 60 killings in at least 14 states to a 79-year-old inmate who may be the most prolific serial killer in U.S. history. Ector County District Attorney Bobby Bland said Friday, June 7, 2019, that Little continues to cooperate with investigators from around the country who interrogate him in prison about cold case killings dating back to the 1970s. Little, who is serving life sentences in California, claims to have killed at least 90 women. (Mark Rogers/Odessa American via AP, File)
  • Tourists gather in front of the Trevi fountain, in Rome, Friday, June 7, 2019. Tired of ad hoc bans on ill behavior by tourists, Rome has converted its temporary crackdowns into one big law. The city announced Friday that the city council had a day earlier approved the all-encompassing law. Most bans, like frolicking in monumental fountains or eating lunch on monuments, had been in effect for some time, but needed to be periodically renewed. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
  • Ruth Bader Ginsburg
    FILE – In this Nov. 30, 2018 file photo, Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg sits with fellow Supreme Court justices for a group portrait at the Supreme Court Building in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
  • FILE – In this Tuesday, June 4, 2019, file photo, Gennady Golovkin, of Kazakhstan, boxes during a workout in New York. Golovkin faces Steve Rolls, of Canada, in a middleweight bout on Saturday in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
  • Pete Buttigieg
    Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg speaks during the African American Leadership Summit Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story