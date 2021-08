Voces contra el Cáncer y nuestra comunidad

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Two men traveling in a stolen vehicle were arrested after a chase that began in Bakersfield and ended on Lerdo Highway in Shafter, police said.

A black Honda Accord traveling 80 mph on Oak Street at about 7:56 a.m. Sunday refused to stop for police, according to a Bakersfield Police Department news release. The vehicle was discovered to be stolen and a chase proceeded through central Bakersfield then onto northbound Highway 99.