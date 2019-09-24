Viva más, viva mejor con el Dr. José Reyes

No se puede perder este segmento de Telemundo Valle Central con el Doctor Ricardo Salas de Adventist Health, especialista en cáncer, quien nos platica porqué él no se opone, al contrario, recomienda aunque no recete, el uso de marihuana o cannabis para aliviar los efectos secundarios en pacientes de cáncer, luego de sus radiaciones. El doctor nos explica su punto de vista, y porqué estos productos funcionan sin que la persona se convierta en adicto. Además le damos un adelanto del tema próximo igualmente importante: el cáncer de mama en los HOMBRES; y como predomina en el Condado Kern. Este Jueves a las 11pm.