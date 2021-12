Un Maratón con propósito

(NBC News) — On Friday’s “Dateline,” insiders close to the Gucci family are speaking out for the first time on network TV about the murder of Maurizio Gucci, the former CEO and third-generation scion of the fashion empire.

“Dateline” goes inside the investigation that exposed how the family's business was undone by jealousy, backstabbing, and, ultimately, an act of murder, for which Maurizio's ex-wife, Patrizia Reggiani, was convicted.