Sunrise Interview: Pressure on Putin from outside …

Bakersfield weather forecast March 1

Heart and Hustle: How the North High girls soccer …

Ukrainian headstones vandalized in Baltimore

Parent reaction to Gov. Newsom’s updated mask requirement …

Are license plate cameras coming to Kern? Sheriff …

2 defendants arraigned in Angel Berumen death

Voters doubt Biden on all fronts, NewsNation poll …

Friends ski 23 resorts in 24 hours; break world record

Car suspected of traveling more than 90 mph in deadly …

Trial postponed in death of 5-year-old boy