Ingredientes que necesita para realizar ensalada de elote y maíz blanco:
HC Roasted Corn (48622) 1 qt
3 Cilantro, Fresh, Chopped AP 1 cup
Lime Juice, Fresh AP 4 ea
Green Onions, Diced AP 1 cup
Jalapeno Peppers, Fresh, Diced AP 1/2 cup
Real Sour Cream AP 1/4 cup
Ground Cumin AP 1 tsp
Fine Ground Black Pepper AP 1 tsp
Kosher Salt AP 1/2 tsp
Smoked Paprika AP 1 tsp
Diced Red Bell Peppers, Fresh AP 1 cup
Queso Cotija AP 1 cup
Avocado, Fresh, Diced AP 1 cup
Light Mayonnaise, Kraft AP 1/4 cup
Canola Oil AP 2 tbs