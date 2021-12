Caldo de Vegetal

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 17 News at Sunrise crew is going live from HolidayLights at CALM on Friday to mark the beginning of the holiday season.

Beginning at 5 a.m., they will be showcasing some of our community's most talented musicians, entertainers and of course, the incredible light displays. One featured musical guest includes Darnell Abraham, a Bakersfield native who currently plays George Washington in the National Broadway Tour, "Hamilton."