Segmento: Camino a la Salud

Si alguien está interesado en convertirse en intérprete de idiomas, en este segmento le tenemos detalles de un entrenamiento ofrecido por California Rural Legal Assistance (CRLA) y otras agencias. No es nada nuevo la escazés de intérpretes en cortes, hospitales, escuelas, interrogatorios, etc. cuando una persona no habla inglés. Y no estamos hablando solo del idioma español, sino varios como el mixteco, punjabi, cantonés, etc. Segmento de Abriendo Puertas de Telemundo Valle Central con Fausto Sánchez