Resumen completo de los Campeones de Valley en béisbol y sófbol

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The eastbound Highway 178 off-ramp to Haley Street is scheduled to close June 22-29 for landscape maintenance operations, according to Caltrans.

The off-ramp will close daily from 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. beginning Tuesday. The off-ramp will remain open for the weekend of June 26-27.