Regresan los desfiles navideños a varias ciudades del condado

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Erika Lango's name was in headlines on the news and social media nearly every day in the fall of 2013. The 26-year-old, beautiful, mother of four was reported missing on Oct. 9, 2013. Now, nearly a decade later, we're learning horrifying new details about how she died, as her murder remains unsolved. We are hiding the identities of the friends who agreed to talk to us because they fear for their families' safety for speaking out in this case.

Erika's estranged husband at the time she went missing, 36-year-old Julio Lango, has never been charged with Erika's disappearance or murder. But he was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence on Sept. 4, 2013, just over a month before she went missing. Erika told investigators Julio grabbed her by her hair and pulled her to the ground because the house wasn't clean. Her friend, who we're calling "Billie," said Erika was seeing someone else at the time. "She had told me if he freakin' finds out, her exact words, 'dude if he finds out he's going to (expletive) kill me.'" Another friend, who we're calling "Valerie," remembers that night. "I don't remember what all was said or what all he did to her, but she did tell me she had to play dead. I don't remember what all he did, but that's how she survived."