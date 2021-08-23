Voces Contra el Cáncer – evento para recaudar fondos en el hotel Marriott

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- The character of downtown Bakersfield continues to change, bit by bit, building by building: Apartments and townhouses are moving in where retail and office used to be. The latest example: The Bakersfield Californian building, which until a few years ago, was the home of the daily newspaper for decades.

Harrell Holdings, which evolved from the company that owned the Bakersfield Californian newspaper for more than a century, is exploring the idea of turning its 800 square foot annex -- the small brick building next to the Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce -- into an AirBnB, available for rentals of up to 13 days at a time.