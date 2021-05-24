Trabajador social habla sobre el proceso de crianza y de adopción de niños huérfanos en el condado Kern

(KTVX) -- Vaccinated? You could receive as much as a year's worth of travel from United Airlines.

As part of the "Your Shot to Fly" sweepstakes, available to new and existing loyalty members, customers who upload their vaccination records to United Airlines' mobile app or website by June 22 can be entered to win a roundtrip flight for two, in any class of service, to anywhere in the world United flies. Entrants will also be eligible to win a year's worth of air travel.