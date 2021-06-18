Su cocina saludable con Adventist Health

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Department of Public Health on Friday announced it will offer residents a digital record of their coronavirus vaccination that they can use to access businesses or events that require proof of inoculation.

The state’s public health and technology departments said the tool will allow Californians to access their record from the state’s immunization registry. It will show the same information as the paper cards issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to document coronavirus vaccinations.