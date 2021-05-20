Su cocina saludable con Adventist Health-segmento 05-19-21

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — As Alyssa Bonal fought the strange man who had just grabbed her by the throat, threatened her with a knife and dragged her toward his van, she had the presence of mind to get as much of the blue slime she had been playing with on him as possible, so police could identify him.

The 11-year-old Pensacola girl said she learned the importance of evidence from her favorite TV show, the long-running detective series “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.” Alyssa had been attacked Tuesday as she awaited her school bus, her near-abduction captured by a neighbor’s home security camera.