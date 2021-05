Residentes de Bakersfield pueden abogar por gastos importantes en el nuevo presupuesto

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Today, the Kern County Superintendent of Schools will announce its Teachers of the Year, an honor that means more than ever in a year of distance learning and school closures.

KCSOS has spent the week honoring 48 Teacher of the Year nominees through a video series. A new video has been posted every morning on kern.org. The video campaign will culminate with a virtual ceremony today at 4 p.m., in which three Teachers of the Year will be named.