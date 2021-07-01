Nancy Preciado de regreso a los estudios de Telemundo Valle Central

NEW YORK (AP) — The Trump Organization and its longtime finance chief each pleaded not guilty Thursday to tax crime charges arising from a two-year investigation into former president Donald Trump's company.

It is the first criminal case New York authorities' probe has yielded. According to the indictment filed Wednesday and unveiled Thursday, from 2005 through this year Weisselberg and the company cheated the state and city out of taxes by conspiring to pay senior executives off the books.