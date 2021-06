Madre obtiene diploma de secundaria después de 25 años

Stewart St. John has always been ahead of the entertainment curve. At the same time he was working in traditional television as a writer for programs ranging from “The Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers” to “Sabrina: The Animated Series” he was creating programming for the Internet.

That doesn’t seem that bold now but St. John created the web series, “The Spot,” that followed the lives of seven people living in a house in Santa Monica, almost two decades ago. The streaming boom was years away.