BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Veterans in Kern respond to the U.S. deaths in Afghanistan. Restaurants across Bakersfield reserved tables and full glasses of beer in memory of the fallen.

The Kabul airport attack killed 13 American military personnel. With these deaths happening across the world. People here in Bakersfield feel the effects.

Kern county is home to thousands of veterans. Many of whom fought in Afghanistan, Iraq, and even during World War II. Some veterans in Kern think the situation in Afghanistan was avoidable.

"It's a giant crap show, for the lack of a better term," Dick Taylor a Marine Corps veteran said. "I think all of us thought it was time for us to get out of Afghanistan for the most part, It is an embarrassment. Certainly, I feel so sorry for the families who lost a loved one with the marines, sailors, soldiers and air force personnel."