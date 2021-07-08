Las ventajas de caminar descalzo como forma de terapia con Rosario Ortiz

UPDATE (7/8): The Bakersfield Police Department has posted body-camera video of a fatal officer-involved shooting that took place last month.

The footage is of a shooting on June 13 in the area of East Brundage Lane and Cottonwood Road that led to the death of 25-year-old Jose Antonio Ruiz III in a hospital days later. BPD said the incident is still under review and that the involved officers remain on modified duty while the investigation continues.