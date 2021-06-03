La violencia empaña el proceso electoral en México-Análisis con el prof. emérito Gonzalo Santos(CSUB)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- The Kern County Grand Jury is recommending the city of Maricopa begin procedures to disincorporate if it's unable to reach an agreement with the county on rising Fire Protection Service costs.

"Maricopa does not have the necessary funding to pay increased fire protection costs and those increases will create an economic hardship for the city and residents," said the grand jury's report, titled "The End of an Era."