Horas de enfermedad pagadas por Covid-19 en California

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Kern Congressmembers weighed in ahead of President Joe Biden's first speech before a joint session of Congress Wednesday.

House Minority Kevin McCarthy told 17 News Wednesday that he hopes President Biden will deliver a bipartisan message during the address. Biden, per McCarthy, has yet to reach out to him since he took office in January.

"I've known Pres. Bident for quite some time," McCarthy said. "I knew him as vice president and he's a different man today. As the Republican leader, I haven't spoken to him one time since he's been president. I would have expected that would have been different."