Empleos disponibles en el condado Kern esta semana

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Bank of America today announced it has provided $385,000 in grants to nine Kern County nonprofits focusing on workforce development.

The organizations receiving funding are: The Bakersfield College Foundation, Bakersfield Homeless Center, Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County, Cal State Bakersfield, Circle of Life, CityServe Network, Community Action Partnership of Kern, Garden Pathways and the Kern Economic Development Foundation.