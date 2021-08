UPDATE (8/19): The charges filed against Enrique Bravo were dismissed Thursday after consultation with the two alleged victims, prosecutors said. The alleged victims did not seek further prosecution of the case.

"In light of the wishes of the victims, the relatively minor nature of the alleged violations, the lack of impact on anyone other than the alleged victims, the lack of previous criminal history of the defendant, and the absence of any subsequent criminal issues since the charges were filed, the case was dismissed in the interests of justice," said Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel.