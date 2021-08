Doble Tragedia: Madre muere por COVID-19 y padre es asesinado el mismo día dejando a tres niñas huérfanas

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGET) -- Vaccine mandates and the homeless crisis served as major topics during Thursday's California Recall Debate as three of the dozens of candidates hoping to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom stated their plans to improve conditions in the state.

Businessman John Cox, former San Diego mayor Kevin Faulconer and Assemblyman Kevin Kiley had their differences, but expressed agreement on a number of issues, including vaccines and vaccine mandates. The tone throughout remained civil, with no shouting or talking over each other.