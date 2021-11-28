Consejos para un delicioso recalentado de la cena del Día de Acción de Gracias con Rosario Ortiz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) – A 20-year-old Indiana woman has not been seen or heard from in three weeks since she vanished in California under mysterious circumstances, her family said.

Lateche Norris traveled from Indiana to California to be with her boyfriend and enjoy San Diego's beaches, according to her family. Shortly after arriving in San Diego, she called her mother in distress from a stranger's phone on Nov. 5.