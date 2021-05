Campaña de vacunación contra COVID-19 para comunidades vulnerables en el condado kern

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- A man received a 10-year prison term Tuesday for brandishing a knife at his girlfriend as he held her against her will while driving at high speeds from Taft to Bakersfield.

Jason Quigley, 35, was found guilty in March of false imprisonment, felony domestic violence and a misdemeanor drug paraphernalia charge. At the sentencing hearing, Judge Brian M. McNamara noted Quigley had multiple prior convictions and was on probation at the time he assaulted his girlfriend.