Analista político local habla sobre reunion entre Estados Unidos, México y Canadá

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Ex-detentions deputy Brandon Lawrence will have to wait another week to learn his fate after pleading no contest to engaging in sex acts with inmates at Lerdo Jail.

Judge Chad Louie on Tuesday, the date set for Lawrence's sentencing, said the judge who took the plea, Eric Bradshaw, must also preside over the sentencing hearing. Bradshaw is off until Nov. 30.