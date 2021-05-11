Alcaldesa de Arvin Olivia Trujillo motiva a residentes a vacunarse contra COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Angelique Nash, who was convicted of murder eight years ago in the death of 81-year-old Dorothy Session, was resentenced Tuesday to time served due to a change in state law.

Kern County Superior Court Judge Charles R. Brehmer resentenced Nash to six years in prison on a burglary charge. He noted she has enough custody credits to not only fulfill that term but also her parole supervision.