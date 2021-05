Wasco discutirá si llevar a cabo espectáculo de fuegos artificiales este 4 de julio

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Hoffman Hospice's 3rd Annual Pickleball Palooza Tournament is sold out for players but the public is welcome to attend Saturday and watch, a spokeswoman said.

Boxed lunches will be on sale and there will be a 50/50 raffle, said Hoffman Hospice spokeswoman Darci Nieto. It's suggested spectators bring their own chairs.