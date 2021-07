Un año desde que dos niñas fueron baleadas a muerte durante fiesta de cumpleaños en Delano

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- The Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra has announced that Music Director Stilian Kirov has signed a five-year contract with the orchestra, extending his tenure through 2026.

A nationwide search began in 2014 when long-time conductor John Farrer stepped down from the orchestra. The candidates were narrowed down to six finalists and Kirov was unanimously selected and signed his first contract with the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra for the 2015-16 season.