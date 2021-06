BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — On Memorial Day, Bakersfield police officers responded to a home, finding two people dead inside; one who appeared to be dead by gunfire, and another whose death appears to be a suicide.

It's the fourth time it's happened in Kern County this year. This time, on the 4600 block of Parkwood Court, a cul-de-sac not far from West High School in Bakersfield. They were identified the next day as Rafael and Maria Rodriguez, both 51 years old. A neighbor told 17 News the deceased couple had children together. He'd known them for about 12 years, and said he had seen nothing wrong at the home, describing them both as good people.