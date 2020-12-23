Segmento del tiempo con Candy Cáceres martes 12/22/2020

En este segmento el Doctor Jorge Enríquez, creador de Cirugía sin Fronteras (CSF) nos habla sobre la importancia de no dejar de atenderse si le toca algún chequeo médico, o si siente que algo no está bien en su organismo, es mejor ir con el doctor a ignorar algo que adelante podría resultar en algo peligroso.Especialmente por la pandemia, si no se siente bién no es bueno dejar de cumplir citas médicas, ya que si llega a enfermarse del virus, es más peligroso si le encuentran alguna otra condición. Este es uno de varios temas que hoy discutimos con el Dr. Enríquez.CSF es una agencia no lucrativa que ayuda a personas sin seguro médico, incluyendo indocumentados sin importar su procedencia.Los invitamos a que si necesita de sus servicios les llame al (661) 333-5746; o búsquelos en el 3811 de la Avenida Mt . Vernon en Bakersfield. No se arrepentirá porque le tenderán la mano que tanto necesita.