Segmento del tiempo con Candy Cáceres desde Clínica de vacunas COVID-19 frente a estudios de Telemundo Valle Central

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you've been looking forward to shedding your face mask after enduring more than a year of the pandemic, the state's Division of Occupational Safety and Health says 'not so fast.' Cal/OSHA says all employees still need to wear masks at work, unless employers can prove everyone is fully vaccinated. This comes as Governor Gavin Newsom says he will not end California's state of COVID emergency on June 15. That could change … But for now, many pandemic-weary business owners are trying to figure out how to keep up with the new rules. Doctors say vaccines make workplaces safer.

"The science is pretty clear. If you are in a room full of fully vaccinated individuals, the likelihood of transmission is extremely low, if not zero," said Glenn Goldis, M.D., Chief Medical Officer for Kern Medical.