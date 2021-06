BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- The Kern High School District is holding a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday in partnership with Kern Medical and Kern County Public Health.

The clinic will be held from 2-5 p.m. at the Kern Ag Pavilion, located at 3300 E. Belle Terrace, for anyone 12 years old or older. Doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered at the clinic.