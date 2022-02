BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- A Bakersfield man has been ordered to stand trial on charges he raped and tortured a former girlfriend whom he accused of speaking with police.

Jason Aaron Rodriguez is accused of punching and kicking the woman, putting a lit cigarette out on her forehead, whipping her with a belt, choking her and sexually assaulting her, newly-released court documents say. She escaped from Rodriguez's hotel room after he fell asleep and contacted law enforcement.