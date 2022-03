Union Co. man charged with animal torture after screwing …

Bakersfield weather forecast March 2

Where are Orrin and Orson West?

Parent groups against forced COVID vaccination for …

Kern Public Health vote to oppose AB1993

Kern supervisors give Covid-19 update

Murder charges filed against adopted father of Orrin …

Biden addresses Ukraine, inflation and economy at …

President Biden booed by Republicans during State …

President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the …