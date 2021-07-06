Organizaciones no lucrativas se benefician de aumento en venta de fuegos artificiales este año

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Chabad of Bakersfield is holding a Zoom event on Thursday with Dr. Edith Eva Eger, a Holocaust survivor who will share her experiences.

The virtual event, "A conversation with Dr. Eva Eger, the Ballerina of Auschwitz," will begin at 6 p.m. Dr. Eger is an acclaimed psychologist, speaker, human rights advocate and a New York Times Bestselling author. Tickets for the event cost $20.