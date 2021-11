It is not unusual to see comic book artists or TV and film actors at a comic book convention. It is not as common to have a member of one of the biggest bands in rock history show up at such an event.

That’s what is happening at the Bakersfield Comic-Con slated for Nov. 20 and 21 at the Kern County Fairgrounds, 1142 South P St. Simon Wright – the drummer for AC/DC from 1983-1989 – is one of the special guests.