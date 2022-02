Muere hombre en Bakersfield tras tiroteo involucrando dos oficiales

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Cameras installed inside a Bakersfield home captured Clint Mason beat an 8-year-old girl with a belt and metal cane two years ago. She begged him to stop. He ignored her.

Mason told Ger’Mya Amirah Alexander he doesn’t “give an (expletive)” and asked, “”Want me to put my leg in your neck?" according to court filings describing the footage. The girl died hours later.