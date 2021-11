‘Mi Mañana Comes’: Director indocumentado listo para su estreno en Stars Playhouse

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If seeing all of the heroes in the new Marvel movie “The Eternals” isn’t exciting enough for you, the Disney California Adventure Park at Disneyland Resort can help through its new attraction of the Avengers Campus.

The new land is dedicated to discovering, recruiting and training the next generation of heroes. It allows park visitors to team up with the Avengers and their allies throughout the land and sling webs like Spider-Man on the all-new attraction, Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure.