BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- A probation search resulted in an arrest and the seizure of a single-shot shotgun, 16-gauge ammunition and several baggies of suspected methamphetamine, authorities said.

Kevin Kelly, 53, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of firearm and drug-related offenses and a probation violation, according to probation officials. The search was conducted at Kelly's home in the 800 block of Golden State Avenue.