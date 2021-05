Incendio en Delano deja a 12 personas en la calle

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- A former Stallion Springs police officer and his wife were sentenced Friday to probation after pleading no contest to stealing from the department's Police Activities League.

James Best Jr., 50, and Jennifer Best, 49, were sentenced to 18 months' felony probation after they each pleaded no contest to grand theft of property. The plea agreements stipulated they pay restitution of $1,764.92.