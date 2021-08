Huesos rotos, quemaduras, ceguera de por vida en caso de tortura infantil en Bakersfield

Bakersfield, Ca. (KGET)- For over 26 years now, Bristol Hospice has been helping kids through the grieving process after losing a loved one. It is through the annual Kids Camp, they are able to make it happen.

Kids ranging from five to sixteen-years-old get together and are able to talk about how they are feeling in a safe environment. Mady Broach, a camp doctor, says this is important for children as they are able to relate to one another.