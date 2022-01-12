Hoy en Latinoamérica

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- The state's medical board has issued a public reprimand against a Bakersfield doctor for prescribing drugs to multiple patients at risk of dangerous side effects without documenting warnings or maintaining "adequate and accurate" records, board documents say.

Dr. Arun Kumar Softa has also been ordered to enroll in a medical record-keeping course and a course on prescribing practices that is board-approved, according to a disciplinary order issued last month and that took effect Monday. Failure to comply could result in further disciplinary action.