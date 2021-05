Hombre sentenciado a 40 años en prisión por tráfico humano en Motel Desert Star Inn de Bakersfield

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) -- A juvenile was arrested on Monday after a handgun and ammunition were found during a probation search.

The Kern County Probation Department said at around noon on April 28, officers conducted a probation search in the 100 block of Glenwood St. During the search, officers found a .40-caliber Glock handgun, which appeared to have been modified to allow it to fire fully automatic.