Enlace con José Gaspar desde escena de balacera fatal en Arvin, sigue la búsqueda de los responsables

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Bakersfield College’s welding department is rolling out an additional mobile unit this fall to reach students in rural areas who are not able to commute to the main campus.

The college said its third unit will be located at Arvin High School and will act as a classroom on wheels. It will include 10 separate welding booths equipped with gasoline-fueled, multi-process welding machines.